Verizon Wireless store remains closed following armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Verizon Wireless on Veterans Parkway remains closed this evening while Columbus police continue to investigate an armed robbery that happened at the location.

A Columbus police officer was guarding the store until corporate employees were able to come down to Columbus.

So far there is no word on when the store will open as the investigation continues and as police search for the suspects responsible.

According to police, the robbery happened Thursday night at 9:20 p.m.

Five employees were closing the store when four suspects entered the rear store and duct-taped store employees.

The suspects got away with several cell phones but no cash.

Customers who are looking to shop or get their phone fixed are quite disappointed they are unable to do so.

"It kinda unbelievable that someone would rob the Verizon store. it makes us feel a little disappointed that we drove up here to have our phone activated but this place is close but we understand."

Today we reached out to corporate-they say they are cooperating with police in this investigation.

No arrests have been made and there's no word on when the store will reopen.

