Autopsy results reveal man found in trunk of burned car in Columbus was homicide

A group County deputy is out of the hospital today after being hit by a tractor trailer while working the scene of an accident.More >>
A Columbus jury reaches a verdict in the 2014 Adair Avenue murder.More >>
Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the autopsy results of the man found in the trunk of burned car is a homicide.More >>
Columbus police and EMS are on the scene of a 2 car accident with multiple injuries on Buena Vista Road.More >>
Verizon Wireless on Veterans Parkway remains closed this evening while Columbus police continue to investigate an armed robbery that happened at the location.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
