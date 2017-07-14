Autopsy results reveal man found in trunk of burned car in Columbus was homicide

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the autopsy results of the man found in the trunk of a burned car in Columbus is a homicide.

On July 10, a badly charred body was found in the trunk of a car in South Columbus.

The car was found at the intersection of Harbison Court and Harbison Drive.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says the man suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and thigh.

There is still no identity on the man.

Bryan says officials need us to continue stressing the need for someone to come forward if they are missing a loved one.

Related stories:

Man found in trunk of burned car Monday morning in Columbus

CPD needs your help identifying body found in trunk of burning vehicle

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.