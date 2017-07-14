Boys and Girls Club hosts of Chattahoochee Valley hosts Triple Play Day combat childhood obesity

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Friday afternoon Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up with Boys and Girls Club to host their triple play day.

The goal of the day was to attack obesity levels in younger children to prevent it from occurring as they age.

With more than three out of 10 young people nationwide considered obese or overweight, early education and active programming for youth is more critical than ever for a healthier future.



CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Chattahoochee Valley, Rodney Close says, “Statistics of obesity in a child in Georgia is quite alarming. For us, it’s great to partner with organizations like Boys and Girls Club of America and to get our kids out every day and with the help of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia to give our kids 60 minutes of free play daily."

Some of the day's activities included yoga, giant Jenga, Connect Four, and obstacle courses.

