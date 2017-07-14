AL health officials urge precautions against mosquitoes

A group County deputy is out of the hospital today after being hit by a tractor trailer while working the scene of an accident.More >>
As the number of water rescues and drowning deaths continues to rise on the Chattahoochee River, Columbus Fire and EMS say they're pushing their message of safety now more than ever.More >>
Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the autopsy results of the man found in the trunk of burned car is a homicide.More >>
Verizon Wireless on Veterans Parkway remains closed this evening while Columbus police continue to investigate an armed robbery that happened at the location.More >>
A Columbus jury reaches a verdict in the 2014 Adair Avenue murder.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
The Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen that died in a military plane crash in Leflore County.More >>
