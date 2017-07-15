1 dead after Farr Road shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has confirmed one man is dead following an overnight night shooting on Farr Road in Columbus.

Richard Cummings Jr., 18, was taken to Midtown Medical Center following a shooting just after 9:00 Friday evening.

Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Cummings dead at 11:54 p.m. at Midtown Medical.

An autopsy will be preformed on Cummings.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

