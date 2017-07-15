CPD need help locating missing teen who could be in danger

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Cortavious Buchanan.

Buchanan is missing from Columbus but may be also in the area of Atlanta, GA.

Police say he may be in a silver 2015 Honda Odyssey Van, Ga Plate: PXU1805.

Buchanan is described as 4 foot 7, 80 pounds with brown eyes and a brown low cut afro.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt and blue jeans.

Any information pertaining to Cortavious Buchanan please contact 911 or Lead Detective with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 (706) 653-3400.

