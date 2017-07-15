Opelika police investigating Friday night shooting on N. Antioch Circle

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night around 10 p.m. central.

Captain Kilgore with the Opelika Police Department says the shooting took place int he 500 block of North Antioch Circle.

Kilgore says there was only one victim.

No word on injuries or suspects at the moment.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for updates

