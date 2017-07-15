Opelika police investigating Friday night shooting on N. Antioch Circle

The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Cortavious Buchanan.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has confirmed one man is dead following an overnight night shooting on Farr Road in Columbus.
Dozens of school supplies are being raised for kids across the Valley just in time for the new school year as a part of the fourth annual Stuff the Bus Initiative.
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night around 10 p.m. central.
As the number of water rescues and drowning deaths continues to rise on the Chattahoochee River, Columbus Fire and EMS say they're pushing their message of safety now more than ever.
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.
