United Way collects school supplies for annual Stuff The Bus initiative

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dozens of school supplies are being raised for kids across the Valley just in time for the new school year as a part of the fourth annual Stuff The Bus Initiative.

It's all part of a donation campaign with United Way of Chattahoochee Valley.

Today several school supplies are being raised for area kids at Stars and Strikes.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m.

Anyone who donates school supplies worth 5 dollars will receive a 5 dollar game card.

United Way is looking for people to donate clear backpacks, 1 inch 3 ring binders, composition notebooks, markers, and crayons.

All schools supplies raised are supporting kids in Kindergarten to second grade in 33 Title One school across Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.

Within the past 3 years, united way along with the community has managed to stuff close to 8 thousand backpacks.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.