Columbus police investigate bomb threat called into Walmart on Gateway Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A bomb threat was called in at the Walmart on Gateway Saturday afternoon.

Columbus police tell News Leader 9 someone called in a bomb threat at the store location around 3:30 p.m.

Everyone in the building was escorted out as a safety precaution.

No word on when people will be allowed back in.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.