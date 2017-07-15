Update: Man shot in Turks and Caicos returns home to AL

Kevin Newman (L) with wife, Tiffany, and son, Gavin (R). (Source: Family of Kevin Newman)

(WTVM) - A Smiths Station man who was shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos is now heading home to the state of Alabama.

Family members say that Kevin Newman was found shot near the resort he was staying in the early morning of June 23.

Newman was eventually life flighted to a Fort Lauderdale hospital where he was treated for his injuries for over three weeks.

According to Newman's wife Tiffany, Kevin has been discharged from the hospital and they flew to Atlanta earlier Saturday.

Family says they plan to be back in Alabama by this evening.

