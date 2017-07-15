Mural painted in Uptown Columbus to benefit abused children

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new mural is almost complete in Uptown Columbus thanks to a group of graduates from the 2017 class of Leadership Columbus.

It's a message of hope to child abuse victims

Participants of the worthy cause started painting the mural at Children's Tree House's new location at 1225 3rd Avenue Saturday morning and wrapped up at 4 p.m.

"Twin Cedars and Children's Tree House are doing amazing work in kids lives in Columbus that have found themselves in terrible situations," says volunteer, Sarah Tinsley.

The painting of the mural is all thanks to a partnership between students from area schools and participants of the Leadership Columbus program.

"Leadership Columbus is a program through the chamber of commerce for professionals interested in getting involved in their community, they partner with the high school group which is Youth Leadership Columbus."

The planning process took a couple of months but volunteers say it's a way to bring light to a dark situation.

Tinsley says, "The mural is the first thing they will see on this building. It sets the tone for what's about to happen and kind of let them know up front that these are people that are on your side."

Another volunteer, Olivia Morgan says, "You don't think something like paint on the walls is really going affect someone but you really don't know their situation either so I know if I was a kid that had been abused I would honestly be terrified to go into a building and be interviewed on what happened. It's really welcoming to see something bright, happy and motivational when you're about to go through something that's really a bump in the road in your life."

Volunteers started drawing and painting the mural that will face 13th Street at the beginning of the week.

Today the group of 15 are putting their finishing touches on the mural.

They hope to bring awareness to the work of Children's Tree House while adding an artistic flare to Uptown Columbus.

