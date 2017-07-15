Whitewater Express sends 150,000th rafter down the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In its fifth season of operations on the Chattahoochee River, Whitewater Express celebrated the 150,000th rafter down the Chattahoochee River in Columbus Saturday morning.

"This is exciting for Whitewater Express and the community because of the tremendous economic impact these customers have had on restaurants, hotels, and retail stores in Columbus," says Dan Gilbert, owner of Whitewater Express.

Crystal Fuller was the celebratory Rafter and received a complimentary season pass to experience unlimited rafting trips and Blue Heron Zip Line trips for one full year.

Ben Hatchett, Director of Operations says, "We have driven 150,000 people to the uptown Columbus area and not only are they going white water rafting in and zip lining but they're coming out and renting bikes and they're going to restaurants and are staying at hotels and his religious bringing his whole community together as a whole."

