Amerigroup kicks off annual Back to School Jam at Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia kicked off its third annual series of Back to School Supply distribution events in Columbus Saturday morning.

Amerigroup's Back to School events plans to distribute tens of thousands of school supplies to children and families across the entire state between July and August.

The events rank among the organization's most popular community outreach events and draw thousands of families across every region of the state.

Today's Back to School Jam at the Columbus Civic Center had free school supplies, bubble machine, bouncy houses, and music.

Every new school year presents financial challenges for families who have to struggle to pay for all the school supplies children need to get through the upcoming school year.

On average, resources and supplies needed to prepare a child for the school year cost approximately $500 per child.

Amerigroup Georgia has made a commitment to help children and families across the state by removing barriers that can impact health and lives, so it is once again hosting Back to School events across Georgia, with the first event kicking off in Columbus.

In partnership with local businesses, public organizations and community advocates, Amerigroup is looking forward to making a tremendous impact once again by positively touching the lives of thousands of children and families.

