One on one with Jake Bentley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

One on one with Jake Bentley

By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM) (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)
. -

(WTVM) - Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley enjoyed a lot of success his first year at South Carolina.

News Leader 9 caught up with him as he prepares to build on that success in his sophomore season.

Hear his thoughts on the upcoming season, former coach Brian Blackmon, and what it will take for South Carolina to take the next step and compete in the SEC East.  

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Local SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • One on one with Jake Bentley

    One on one with Jake Bentley

    Saturday, July 15 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-07-15 23:02:52 GMT
    (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)(Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)

    Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley enjoyed a lot of success his first year at South Carolina. WTVM caught up with him as he prepares to build on that success in his sophomore season.

    More >>

    Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley enjoyed a lot of success his first year at South Carolina. WTVM caught up with him as he prepares to build on that success in his sophomore season. Hear his thoughts on the upcoming season, former coach Brian Blackmon, and what it will take for South Carolina to take the next step and comp

    More >>

  • SEC Media Days 2017 underway

    SEC Media Days 2017 underway

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 19:34:56 GMT
    (Source: WSFA)(Source: WSFA)

    Football season is right around the corner, but before teams take the field, they'll approach the stage for SEC Media Days. 

    More >>

    Football season is right around the corner, but before teams take the field, they'll approach the stage for SEC Media Days. 

    More >>

  • AL's Chris Sale, NL's Max Scherzer to start All-Star Game

    AL's Chris Sale, NL's Max Scherzer to start All-Star Game

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:27:54 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-07-11 06:31:20 GMT
    Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams, with the Boston ace opening Tuesday for the American League and Washington's Max Scherzer on the mound for...More >>
    Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams, with the Boston ace opening Tuesday for the American League and Washington's Max Scherzer on the mound for the National League.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly