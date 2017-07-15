One on one with Jake Bentley

(WTVM) - Former Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley enjoyed a lot of success his first year at South Carolina.

News Leader 9 caught up with him as he prepares to build on that success in his sophomore season.

Hear his thoughts on the upcoming season, former coach Brian Blackmon, and what it will take for South Carolina to take the next step and compete in the SEC East.



Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.