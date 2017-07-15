United Way of Lee County collects school supplies for local children

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The United Way of Lee County collected school supplies outside of the TJ Maxx in Tigertown as a part of Stuff The Bus Saturday morning.

United Way representatives say students across Lee County are in need during this back-to-school season.

"This year we have over 500 children registered in Lee County. It can just be really expensive for a big family's grandparents they're all sorts of different situations so we just want to help these kids be ready and prepared to learn," says a representative with United Way.

If you would like to donate to United Way, donations will be accepted Sunday at the Opelika Walmart from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. central.

