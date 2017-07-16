East Alabama murder-for-hire case featured in national TV show

Lisa Graham in 2015 walking out of the courtroom after she received the death penalty sentence. (Source: WTVM File)

Lisa Graham in handcuffs being escorted by a sheriff's deputy in 2007. (Source: WTVM File)

Kenny Walton was hired by Lisa Graham to kill her daughter, Stephanie. (Source: WTVM File)

Stephanie Shae Graham, 21, was killed in 2007 in the murder-for-hire plot that her mother created. (Source: WTVM File)

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.

Lisa Graham, the Russell County woman convicted in the murder-for-hire death of her daughter in 2007, will be the subject of a national murder TV show.

The case will be featured Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT and again at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on the show “Snapped” on the Oxygen network.

Graham was found guilty on March 5, 2015, of capital murder in the murder-for-hire plot that killed her daughter, 21-year-old Stephanie Shae Graham in July 2007.

Lisa Graham was convicted in 2015 in the murder-for-hire death of her daughter and was given the death penalty on November 18, 2015.

The jury in her retrial recommended that Graham be sentenced to death, with 10 of the 12 jurors voting for death and the remaining jurors voting for life without the possibility of parole.

Graham was accused of hiring Kenny Walton to kill her daughter. Walton is serving a life sentence after he confessed to the murder.

Stephanie Shae Graham was found shot and killed on Bowden Road (Highway 165) near Cottonton, Alabama. A man driving down a dirt road found her body along the side of the road. She had been shot six times, her shorts were down, and she had been run over.

The gunman, Kenny Walton, confessed to shooting Shae Graham with a gun belonging to and given to him by Lisa Graham.

Graham's first trial in September 2012 was declared a mistrial when the judge fell ill.

There are other twists in turns that have also surfaced in court, like the motive that suggests Lisa wanted Shae dead because Lisa's husband paid more attention to Shae than he did to her. Lisa claimed the two had sexual relations and Shae's drug problem was costing them too much money.

[RELATED: Grandmother reflects on murder-for-hire case by granddaughter’s grave]

Below is a preview of the episode Graham's case will be featured on.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.