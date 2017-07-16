1 shot at Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus

Columbus police are investigating a shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus.More >>
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.More >>
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.More >>
A campaign to help one Columbus family during a time of tragedy is underway as loved ones mourn the loss of Richard Cummings Jr.More >>
A campaign to help one Columbus family during a time of tragedy is underway as loved ones mourn the loss of Richard Cummings Jr.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Cortavious Buchanan.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Cortavious Buchanan.More >>
A Smiths Station man who was shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos is now heading home to the state of Alabama.More >>
A Smiths Station man who was shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos is now heading home to the state of Alabama.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Witnesses reported they pleaded with the woman to stop, but she told them to “mind their own business.”More >>
Witnesses reported they pleaded with the woman to stop, but she told them to “mind their own business.”More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>