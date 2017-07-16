CPD investigates shooting at Elizabeth Canty Homes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Cusseta Road and Canty Place.

We do not know how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

This is the second shooting in a week at the Elizabeth Canty Homes. On Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was shot three times and was sent to Midtown Medical Center for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

