Family friend raising money for Farr Road shooting victim

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A campaign to help one Columbus family during a time of tragedy is underway as loved ones mourn the loss of Richard Cummings Jr.

According to officials, Cummings Jr. was shot late Friday night on Farr Road and died from his injuries.

"On behalf of all the people at Barber's and Mayfield Dairy, I'd like to express my deepest condolences to the Cummings family,” said Eric Carrol, a family friend.

Eric Carroll says he's worked with Richard Cummings Sr. for years and considers him a friend and mentor.

The recent news of Cummings' own loss, driving Carroll to write an emotional note over the loss of Richard Cummings Jr.

"Not only did a bright young man lose his life, whom I'm told was two weeks away from going to college, but my friend lost his son, whom he loved more than life itself,” Carrol said.

Cummings Jr., died from a gunshot wound late Friday on Farr Road in Columbus— being hit from behind while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car.

Earlier this year, Richard, who graduated from Carver High School, accepted a scholarship to play football at Waldorf University in Iowa.

Carroll says his friend and coworker always looked forward to watching his son perform athletically and academically.

"He loved his son. He couldn't wait to get back every day because there was a practice or a game and he was going,” Carroll said.

Carroll now wants to do his part, to help however he can as the Cummings family mourns this loss.

"I set up a GoFundMe. I set it for $10,000. If it raises more, that's awesome, hoping that will help the funeral expenses. We want to be there for him. Like I said, it's a close-knit family over there."

Columbus police have not determined the exact cause of the shooting and no one has been arrested in this investigation so far.

Click here for more on the GoFundMe and how you can help the family with expenses.

