BREAKING: woman shot, killed overnight in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A woman has died after being shot inside a south Columbus home overnight.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, pronounced 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd dead at 2:05 a.m. Monday.

First responders were called to the home on Meloy Drive, where the shooting occurred, just before 1:30 Monday morning.

Coroner Bryan is calling this homicide "domestic related," however there is no word yet on a suspect.

Lloyd's body will be sent to the G.B.I Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy later today.

Stick with WTVM as we continue to follow this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.