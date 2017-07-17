FIRST TO ALERT: Expect to see some rain today. Details on Monday's forecast is HERE.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're waking up to some rain on the radar this morning with more rain on the way. You can expect a higher coverage of rain and storms after lunch and through the evening. Because of the rain and the clouds temperatures will stay down into the upper 80s and low 90s.

For Tuesday and Wednesday you can expect a lower chance of rain and storms - more typical to summertime with highs in the low 90s.

Starting Thursday temperatures are really going to warm up. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s for Thursday through Sunday. In contrast, rain chances will drop into the 0-20% range. The driest and hottest days look to be Friday and Saturday.

