Copy-FIRST TO ALERT: Triple digit 'feel like' temperatures again today. The hot forecast is HERE.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today and tomorrow will be warm days as highs make it into the mid 90s with 'feel like' temperatures in the 100s at times this afternoon and evening. The rain coverage for the next 2 days will remain on the lower end with just a 30% rain coverage.

A front will sag south into southeast helping increase rain chances by the end of the weekend. Sunday and Monday should be the wettest of the days we have coming up with highs staying near 90.

For the rest of next week, we return to a more typical forecast for July - hot, hazy, and humid afternoons with highs in the low to mid 90s. The rain coverage next week will stay in the 20-30% range.

