CPD searching for 'living companion' of Meloy Dr. murder victim

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for the living companion of 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd who was found dead early Monday.

Police say Lloyd’s family had not heard from her in some time and the family discovered her dead inside her residence on Meloy Drive.

Lloyd’s light brown or bronze 2011 four-door Ford F150 was missing from the home and currently listed as stolen with the Georgia tag PVY 1284.

Columbus police are now searching for her living companion, 42-year-old Cory Hill described as approximately 5’6” tall and 157 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hill please contact Columbus police at 706-225-4422.

