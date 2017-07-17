New Alabama law looks to enhance safety during traffic stops

A new law will go into effect August 1 that will allow drivers in Alabama to store their cars registration and proof of insurance on their phones.More >>
A new law will go into effect August 1 that will allow drivers in Alabama to store their cars registration and proof of insurance on their phones.More >>
Columbus Police are on the scene of a possible deadly shooting on Meloy Drive.More >>
Columbus Police are on the scene of a possible deadly shooting on Meloy Drive.More >>
Columbus police are searching for the living companion of 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd who killed early Monday. Police say Lloyd’s family had not heard from her in some time and the family discovered her dead inside her residence on Meloy Drive.More >>
Columbus police are searching for the living companion of 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd who killed early Monday. Police say Lloyd’s family had not heard from her in some time and the family discovered her dead inside her residence on Meloy Drive.More >>
A campaign to help one Columbus family during a time of tragedy is underway as loved ones mourn the loss of Richard Cummings Jr.More >>
A campaign to help one Columbus family during a time of tragedy is underway as loved ones mourn the loss of Richard Cummings Jr.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>