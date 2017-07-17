Walmart apologizes for racial slur in product description

(WTVM) – Walmart is apologizing to its customers after a product was described with a racial slur.

The third party company Jagazi, known for its wig caps, described the color of a brown net weaving wig cap with the n-word.

Walmart says they are appalled with the description of the product on their website:

We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.

The company Jagazi also released a statement its website:

We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name JAGAZI to list an item. Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real JAGAZI is a 100 percent black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their fake products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well.

People have been voicing their concerns on the internet with screenshots of the product description.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.