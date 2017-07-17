Return zip line added to Blue Heron Zip Line adventure

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The new addition of the Blue Heron Zip Line by Whitewater Express is now officially open.

The zip now has an additional three zip lines on the Phenix City side of the river in its tree tops.

Up until now, you could only go from Columbus across to Phenix City.

Many say it's been a long awaited project between the two cities.

"We are the only city, and the only states..that you can go across from one state to another without even walking, driving, using a plane or train, that you can just glide across," said Phenix City Mayor, Eddie Lowe.

The new tour takes guests into the Alabama tree lines, walking from tree to tree on wooden bridges.

The zips continue to have amazing views of the river, but guests can expect to have a new enchanting encounter as they zip into close proximity of the largest oak in the area, then walk a bridge to a platform high up in the oak’s canopy.

A stairway will then take guests to another platform about 60 feet up in the oak’s highest limbs. When guests reach the highest platform, they will zip over the RiverWalk to the newest tower in Alabama.

Finally, guests will take the final, giant zip line back 100 feet over the Chattahoochee River and 1,000 feet across, reaching speeds close to 45 miles per hour to land in Georgia near the Columbus outpost.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says this is a defining moment for the two cities and symbolic of the two cities coming together.

"What this does show is that how we are one region and how we are increasing and improving the quality of life of people in these communities. That's what's important. And that's what all of our jobs are," said Lowe.

The full course zip line course is over an hour long.

