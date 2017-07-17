Whitewater Express announces three additional zip lines in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The new addition of the Blue Heron Zip Line has been announced by Whitewater Express.

An additional three zip lines have been added to the Phenix City side of the river in its tree tops. The new portions will officially open to the public on Tuesday, July 20.

The new tour will take guests into the Alabama tree lines, walking from tree to tree on wooden bridges.

The zips continue to have amazing views of the river, but guests can expect to have a new enchanting encounter as they zip into close proximity of the largest oak in the area, then walk a bridge to a platform high up in the Oak’s canopy.

A stairway will then take guests to another platform about 60 feet up in the Oak’s highest limbs. When guests reach the highest platform, they will zip over the RiverWalk to the newest tower in Alabama.

Finally, guests will take the final, giant zip line back 100 feet over the Chattahoochee and 1,000 feet across, reaching speeds close to 45 mph to land in Georgia near the Columbus outpost.

