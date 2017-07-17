Whitewater Express announces three additional zip lines in Phenix City

Deorio's has closed. The locally-owned Italian restaurant has been in Cross Country Plaza in Columbus for 55 years. A sign outside the business states it’s temporarily closed, but we've now learned the closure is permanent.More >>
Deorio's has closed. The locally-owned Italian restaurant has been in Cross Country Plaza in Columbus for 55 years. A sign outside the business states it’s temporarily closed, but we've now learned the closure is permanent.More >>
Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the autopsy results of the man found in the trunk of burned car is a homicide.More >>
Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the autopsy results of the man found in the trunk of burned car is a homicide.More >>
Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services held a graduation ceremony Monday morning.More >>
Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services held a graduation ceremony Monday morning.More >>
AARP offered a refresher course for drivers 50-years-old and older in Columbus.More >>
AARP offered a refresher course for drivers 50-years-old and older in Columbus.More >>
More troubles for the Ralston Towers the apartment complex plagued by recent problems and accusations of mismanagement.More >>
More troubles for the Ralston Towers the apartment complex plagued by recent problems and accusations of mismanagement.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
An 11-year-old Tallapoosa County girl, who went missing Sunday morning, has been found in Georgia.More >>
An 11-year-old Tallapoosa County girl, who went missing Sunday morning, has been found in Georgia.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley spoke to us Friday for the first time since his resignation.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley spoke to us Friday for the first time since his resignation.More >>