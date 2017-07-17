AARP offers driving course for 50+ in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - AARP offered a refresher course for drivers 50-years-old and older in Columbus.

This was the nation's first and largest course of its kind. It was sponsored by St. Francis prime time program – to help people 50 and older make adjustments to live longer and healthier lives.

“We know we can't react because of our bodies as we use to. We can't hear as well we can't hear as well so we have to make adjustments,” said Safety Driving Instructor Abur Hassan.

After completing the course participants received a certificate to give to their insurance for a possible price reduction.

Georgia drivers saved an average of $108 a year on auto insurance.

According to past participants, 97 percent changed at least one driving behavior due to what they learned.

