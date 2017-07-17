Deorio's in Midtown Columbus closes after 55 years

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – You won't be able to eat anymore at one of the longest running restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Deorio's has closed. The locally-owned Italian restaurant has been in Cross Country Plaza in Columbus for 55 years. A sign outside the business states it’s temporarily closed, but we've now learned the closure is permanent.

The shopping center's property manager tells News Leader 9, Deorio's at 3201 Macon Road shut down in mid-June, partly because of competition with national restaurants.

“Local restaurants are struggling, We hate to see them (Deorio’s) go. They’re our oldest tenant,” Cross Country Plaza property manager Vickie Smith said.

While they are actively leasing the Deorio’s property, the El Vaquero across the street closed back in January.

Cross Country Plaza officials say they have potential new businesses looking at both locations. Smith tells us they hope to have an announcement about a new tenant replacing the Mexican restaurant in the next 90 days.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.