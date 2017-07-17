Columbus businesses file $25K in lawsuits against Ralston Towers owners

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More troubles continue for the Ralston Towers as the apartment complex has been plagued by recent problems and accusations of mismanagement.

Now the owners face multiple lawsuits from Columbus-area small businesses.

The cases filed so far include three area properties including the Ralston in these suits two local businesses are looking for the $25,000 they say is owed to them.

"Several of my clients came forward with past due invoices with the Ralston Towers and properties affiliated with the same ownership," said Columbus Business Attorney Hayden Barnes.

He says local family-owned franchise ServPro repaired the Ralston after a fire last November and again after water damage in January and still haven’t been paid.

“As an attorney when you see a company like the Ralston facing multiple expensive repair projects, a likely wrongful death claim, and now isn’t paying its bills, you worry about its solvency,” says Barnes.

Local Landscaping company Four Seasons Lawn Care filed a lawsuit claiming Miracle Mile Realty Group who manages Eagles Trace Apartments in Columbus and Edmond Estates Apartments in Phenix City on behalf of PF Holdings allegedly owe the lawn care company over $5,000.

Barnes sees this dispute as a classic David vs. Goliath story:

“5-10 thousand dollars isn’t a lot for a company from new jersey or California like The Ralston but to small businesses here in Columbus 5-10 thousand dollars is significant revenue and that’s what we are talking about here is small, family owned businesses," says Barnes.

Barnes said he felt he had to move quickly for his clients.

“In one case we have had to file for a private investigator to be appointed as a processor because the employees are evading service in the meantime we are awaiting service on our other complaints directly against the Ralston we will see if they accept service and hopefully we will see them in court.”

Barnes hasn't heard anything from businesses on the other side of the suits. News Leader 9's Parker Branton also reached out to PF Holdings and hasn't heard back from them yet.

At 6 on @WTVM: Local businesses file lawsuits against PF Holdings for owing them $25k. PF Holdings owns The Ralston Towers + others. pic.twitter.com/6d8hm14iXM — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.