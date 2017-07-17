EXCLUSIVE: Columbus businesses file $25K worth of lawsuits against owners of Ralston Towers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More troubles are underway for the Ralston Towers the apartment complex plagued by recent problems and accusations of mismanagement.

Now the owners face multiple lawsuits from Columbus-area small businesses.

The cases filed so far include three area properties including the Ralston in these suits two local businesses are looking for the $25,000 they say is owed to them.

"Several of my clients came forward with past due invoices with the Ralston Towers and properties affiliated with the same ownership," said Columbus Business Attorney Hayden Barnes.

At 5 on @WTVM : Local businesses file lawsuits against PF Holdings for owing them $25k. PF Holdings owns The Ralston Towners + others. pic.twitter.com/DhBhClZJGs — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.