Columbus Fire and EMS graduates 19 Monday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus Fire and EMS graduates 19 Monday

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services held a graduation ceremony Monday morning.

A total of 19 men and women graduated Monday and received their helmets from Deputy Chief Thomas Streeter Sr.

The class also put together a video presentation which was shown during the ceremony.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly