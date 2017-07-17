SEGMENT: BBB explains how to protect yourself from scams

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services held a graduation ceremony Monday morning.More >>
Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services held a graduation ceremony Monday morning.More >>
When it comes to your money and making sure you hold onto it, there are a lot of misconceptions— particularly when it comes to scams and how to protect yourself.More >>
When it comes to your money and making sure you hold onto it, there are a lot of misconceptions— particularly when it comes to scams and how to protect yourself.More >>
Magnolia Manor in Americus is building senior living residences that fit a wide array of needs, from independent living to memory care facilities.More >>
Magnolia Manor in Americus is building senior living residences that fit a wide array of needs, from independent living to memory care facilities.More >>
AARP offered a refresher course for drivers 50-years-old and older in Columbus.More >>
AARP offered a refresher course for drivers 50-years-old and older in Columbus.More >>
Columbus police are searching for the living companion of 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd who killed early Monday. Police say Lloyd’s family had not heard from her in some time and the family discovered her dead inside her residence on Meloy Drive.More >>
Columbus police are searching for the living companion of 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd who killed early Monday. Police say Lloyd’s family had not heard from her in some time and the family discovered her dead inside her residence on Meloy Drive.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
The vehicle flew off a hill and landed on top of a house. The driver is in critical condition.More >>
The vehicle flew off a hill and landed on top of a house. The driver is in critical condition.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley spoke to us Friday for the first time since his resignation.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley spoke to us Friday for the first time since his resignation.More >>