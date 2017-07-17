SEGMENT: BBB explains how to protect yourself from scams

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – When it comes to your money and making sure you hold onto it, there are a lot of misconceptions— particularly when it comes to scams and how to protect yourself.

We've been looking at some of the realities and some of that false information that's out there about scams and scammers.

Kelvin Collins, CEO and President of the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia, stopped by News Leader 9 to tell us more.

Here are some questions to consider while watching the guest segment:

If you lose money to a scam, there are companies that can get your money back for you, for a small fee?

If you lose money to a scam, there are companies that can get your money back for you, for a small fee?

If you contract verbally with a company to make certain repairs on your home for a certain amount of money and the work is not finished, you have a case that can be easily won in court?

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.