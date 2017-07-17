GA gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams coming to Columbus Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will be in the Fountain City Tuesday hosting a community forum.

That forum will be held at the Frank D. Chester Recreation Center on Benning Drive at 5 p.m.

Abrams, who is currently the Georgia House Minority Leader, will be running against Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp among others.

Abrams kicked off her campaign in Albany in early June and visited Macon and Dalton during her first week on the campaign trail.

