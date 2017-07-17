GA gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams visits Columbus Tuesday

The number of deaths on Georgia roads nearly doubling from 2013 to 2015. Georgia State Patrol is joining forces with surrounding states to crack down on speeders.More >>
The number of deaths on Georgia roads nearly doubling from 2013 to 2015. Georgia State Patrol is joining forces with surrounding states to crack down on speeders.More >>
Approximately 40 soldiers from the 14th Combat Support Hospital returned Monday from a 9-month deployment to Kosovo.More >>
Approximately 40 soldiers from the 14th Combat Support Hospital returned Monday from a 9-month deployment to Kosovo.More >>
Academy Sports is making back-to-school shopping a little easier for some kids in East Alabama.More >>
Academy Sports is making back-to-school shopping a little easier for some kids in East Alabama.More >>
In what may be a first for Georgia, Columbus State University is partnering with the Muscogee County School District on a National Security Agency (NSA) grant to develop and implement a course in cybersecurity education specifically designed for middle school students.More >>
In what may be a first for Georgia, Columbus State University is partnering with the Muscogee County School District on a National Security Agency (NSA) grant to develop and implement a course in cybersecurity education specifically designed for middle school students.More >>
A luncheon was held Tuesday to recognize the graduates of the Beauty Beyond Boundaries Summer Program.More >>
A luncheon was held Tuesday to recognize the graduates of the Beauty Beyond Boundaries Summer Program.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
A 5-year-old dog who went missing along the North Carolina coast while a couple was on vacation has been found and reunited with her family.More >>
A 5-year-old dog who went missing along the North Carolina coast while a couple was on vacation has been found and reunited with her family.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Before his Cleveland show July 15, Luke Bryan surprised Clevelanders by hopping out of a car and dancing to a street performer's jams of his own songs on Prospect Avenue.More >>
Before his Cleveland show July 15, Luke Bryan surprised Clevelanders by hopping out of a car and dancing to a street performer's jams of his own songs on Prospect Avenue.More >>
The grandparents are believed to have used tar heroin and were arrested on drug charges.More >>
The grandparents are believed to have used tar heroin and were arrested on drug charges.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.More >>