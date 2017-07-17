Magnolia Manor renovations underway in Americus

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) – It's not just about life, it's about living that life. Magnolia Manor in Americus is building senior living residences that fit a wide array of needs, from independent living to memory care facilities.

An $11.5 million budget is allowing the senior living facility to renovate in order to add 60 new private rooms and relocate existing rooms.

"So many people think as we get older it's warehousing older adults until eventually one day you die and that's the end of your life. But for us, it's about learning to live in your senior years. It's about enjoying life,” said Stephen Vinson, Senior VP for Communications.

This project is expected to be completed by early 2019 and will add to 8 other facilities around the state of Georgia.

