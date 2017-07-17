Gardener gets creative, uses patio umbrella to grow pole beans

2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate hopeful Stacey Abrams will be in the Fountain City Tuesday hosting a community forum.More >>
A local gardener got a creative idea to use the housing of a patio umbrella to grow pole beans.More >>
When it comes to your money and making sure you hold onto it, there are a lot of misconceptions— particularly when it comes to scams and how to protect yourself.More >>
Magnolia Manor in Americus is building senior living residences that fit a wide array of needs, from independent living to memory care facilities.More >>
A new law will go into effect August 1 that will allow drivers in Alabama to store their cars registration and proof of insurance on their phones.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
Before his Cleveland show July 15, Luke Bryan surprised Clevelanders by hopping out of a car and dancing to a street performer's jams of his own songs on Prospect Avenue.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
