Gardener gets creative, uses patio umbrella to grow pole beans

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A local gardener got a creative idea to use the housing of a patio umbrella to grow pole beans.

Richard Duffy says he didn't want to mess up his yard, but he also saved some money in the process.

Duffy's neighbor had purchased a new umbrella for her patio and she planned to throw away her old one.

He then stuck the pole in the ground and purchased a few buckets and filled them with soil.

The beans only took about five weeks to start growing.

Duffy says after the beans and peppers are at their full ripeness he's going to eat them and share with his daughter.

I was trying to think of some way I could do it without tearing my yard up, and I just happen to look up at my umbrella and I said, well that's a way and I knew she was throwing hers away, so I asked her what she was going to do with it?” said Duffy.

Duffy cut the fabric from the umbrella and spread it out and is using it as a cover for his lawnmower. The peas that grow in this are what Duffy calls pole beans or rattlesnake beans.

