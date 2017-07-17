Columbus' Redeem ministry hosts screening of human trafficking documentary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A group in Columbus got a glimpse behind the veil of sex trafficking.

A new local ministry called "Redeem" hosted a special screening of the documentary "Nefarious." It shows the horror for victims of human trafficking and dispels misconceptions like that prostitution is always a choice.

Redeem, born out of the non-profit Take The City, hits the community on certain nights, handing out roses and cards, hoping to rescue victims of sex traffickin — one of the fastest growing criminal industries in the world.

“We believe that if the community can come together and realize this devastation and realize the tragedy that lies at hand and right around our communities, if the community can come together we can accomplish anything,” Jonathan Cronin, Redeem Director.

The average age of victims first trapped in human trafficking is 11 to 14 years old some rescued recently in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Along with outreach, the Redeem ministry has weekly prayer Thursday mornings at 7:30 and online intervention team letting the public know help is available.

