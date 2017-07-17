Columbus' Redeem ministry hosts screening of human trafficking documentary

The Muscogee County School Board’s first official discussions into hiring independent legal counsel; the update, provided by board chair Pat Hugley-Green, is that both she and board member Laurie McRae have already spoken to several attorneys they've considered as candidates.More >>
The Muscogee County School Board’s first official discussions into hiring independent legal counsel; the update, provided by board chair Pat Hugley-Green, is that both she and board member Laurie McRae have already spoken to several attorneys they've considered as candidates.More >>
A new law will go into effect August 1 that will allow drivers in Alabama to store their cars registration and proof of insurance on their phones.More >>
A new law will go into effect August 1 that will allow drivers in Alabama to store their cars registration and proof of insurance on their phones.More >>
A group in Columbus got a glimpse behind the veil of sex trafficking. A new local ministry called "Redeem" hosted a special screening of the documentary "Nefarious."More >>
A group in Columbus got a glimpse behind the veil of sex trafficking. A new local ministry called "Redeem" hosted a special screening of the documentary "Nefarious."More >>
Deorio's has closed. The locally-owned Italian restaurant has been in Cross Country Plaza in Columbus for 55 years. A sign outside the business states it’s temporarily closed, but we've now learned the closure is permanent.More >>
Deorio's has closed. The locally-owned Italian restaurant has been in Cross Country Plaza in Columbus for 55 years. A sign outside the business states it’s temporarily closed, but we've now learned the closure is permanent.More >>
A local gardener got a creative idea to use the housing of a patio umbrella to grow pole beans.More >>
A local gardener got a creative idea to use the housing of a patio umbrella to grow pole beans.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Two people have been pronounced dead at a home on County Road 1301.More >>
Two people have been pronounced dead at a home on County Road 1301.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>