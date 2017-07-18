Goodwill hosts job fair in Opelika Wednesday

More and more people are shopping online to find a place to stay when they visit the fountain city. With the growing popularity of rental sites like Airbnb, a Columbus city council member is looking for a way to regulate these homes where you can enjoy an overnight stay.More >>
More and more people are shopping online to find a place to stay when they visit the fountain city. With the growing popularity of rental sites like Airbnb, a Columbus city council member is looking for a way to regulate these homes where you can enjoy an overnight stay.More >>
Former NFL player and two-time super bowl champion Tyrone Poole will host a life skills seminar for under-served youth at the LaGrange housing authority the first three days of August.More >>
Former NFL player and two-time super bowl champion Tyrone Poole will host a life skills seminar for under-served youth at the LaGrange housing authority the first three days of August.More >>
Russell County EMA has a dive team together searching a lake off Sandfort Road in Ladonia after a possible drowning.More >>
Russell County EMA has a dive team together searching a lake off Sandfort Road in Ladonia after a possible drowning.More >>
New details have been released in connection with a Russell County woman accused of stealing money from a youth baseball league.More >>
New details have been released in connection with a Russell County woman accused of stealing money from a youth baseball league.More >>
A change in leadership Wednesday at Fort Benning, as a new commander was installed at WHINSEC, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.More >>
A change in leadership Wednesday at Fort Benning, as a new commander was installed at WHINSEC, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
Netting on the Don Holt Bridge has collapsed onto vehicles, shutting down all lanes of the bridge.More >>
Netting on the Don Holt Bridge has collapsed onto vehicles, shutting down all lanes of the bridge.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>