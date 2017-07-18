Goodwill hosts job fair in Opelika Wednesday

The Goodwill Career Center hosted a job fair Wednesday, July 19 in Opelika.

Auburn and Opelika area employers will have more than 400 positions available in manufacturing, administration, facilities management, and more.

Representatives from Event Operation Group, People Ready, Auburn University, Briggs & Stratton, Alabama’s Career Center System, and Lyons HR Recruitment will be on site.

The Goodwill Career Center is located at 3740 Pepperell Pkwy. Opelika, AL 36801.

