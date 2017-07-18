Goodwill to host job fair in Opelika Wednesday

A local gardener got a creative idea to use the housing of a patio umbrella to grow pole beans.More >>
The Muscogee County School Board’s first official discussions into hiring independent legal counsel; the update, provided by board chair Pat Hugley-Green, is that both she and board member Laurie McRae have already spoken to several attorneys they've considered as candidates.More >>
A group in Columbus got a glimpse behind the veil of sex trafficking. A new local ministry called "Redeem" hosted a special screening of the documentary "Nefarious."More >>
More troubles continue for the Ralston Towers as the apartment complex has been plagued by recent problems and accusations of mismanagement.More >>
The Goodwill Career Center will host a job fair Wednesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to noon in Opelika.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit is in Iowa City University Hospital, and things aren't looking good for her right now, her mother Nicole Sifrit said.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
The grandparents are believed to have used tar heroin and were arrested on drug charges.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about someone he appointed to a powerful state board.More >>
