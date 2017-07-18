IHOP offers 59 cent pancakes for its 59th anniversary - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary Tuesday with a deal on its short stacks.

The restaurant is offering 59 cent pancakes until 7 p.m.

There are several IHOP locations in Columbus including 2111 Airport Thruway, 2939 N. Lake Pkwy, and 6317 Talokas Ln. 

