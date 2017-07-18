IHOP offers 59 cent pancakes for its 59th anniversary

The Muscogee County School Board’s first official discussions into hiring independent legal counsel; the update, provided by board chair Pat Hugley-Green, is that both she and board member Laurie McRae have already spoken to several attorneys they've considered as candidates.More >>
IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary Tuesday with a deal on its short stacks. The restaurant is offering 59 cent pancakes until 7 p.m.More >>
Columbus police are searching for the living companion of 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd who killed early Monday. Police say Lloyd’s family had not heard from her in some time and the family discovered her dead inside her residence on Meloy Drive.More >>
A group in Columbus got a glimpse behind the veil of sex trafficking. A new local ministry called "Redeem" hosted a special screening of the documentary "Nefarious."More >>
A local gardener got a creative idea to use the housing of a patio umbrella to grow pole beans.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
