IHOP offers 59 cent pancakes for its 59th anniversary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary Tuesday with a deal on its short stacks.

The restaurant is offering 59 cent pancakes until 7 p.m.

There are several IHOP locations in Columbus including 2111 Airport Thruway, 2939 N. Lake Pkwy, and 6317 Talokas Ln.

Break your piggy banks and get to IHOP® now for 59¢ short stacks! 7AM - 7PM. Dine-in. Participation varies. 1 per person. pic.twitter.com/WMsobrT9IP — IHOP (@IHOP) July 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.