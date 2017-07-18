Opelika Police Department searching for Bread and Buggy armed robbery suspect

A Columbus woman pleads not guilty to child molestation and sexual battery charges in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. reserved. | Fo...More >>
The Muscogee County School Board's first official discussions into hiring independent legal counsel; the update, provided by board chair Pat Hugley-Green, is that both she and board member Laurie McRae have already spoken to several attorneys they've considered as candidates.
IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary Tuesday with a deal on its short stacks. The restaurant is offering 59 cent pancakes until 7 p.m.
Columbus police are searching for the living companion of 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd who killed early Monday. Police say Lloyd's family had not heard from her in some time and the family discovered her dead inside her residence on Meloy Drive.
A group in Columbus got a glimpse behind the veil of sex trafficking. A new local ministry called "Redeem" hosted a special screening of the documentary "Nefarious."
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.
The girl's father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.
