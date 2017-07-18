Opelika police searching for Bread and Buggy armed robbery suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

On Saturday, July 15 an armed man robbed the Bread and Buggy grocery store in Opelika.

The Bread and Buggy clerk contacted the Opelika Police Department at about 1:25 a.m. regarding a robbery.

Police say the suspect came in with a gun demanding money. He then ran out of the store and was last seen running north along Gateway Drive in all black.

Store security cameras were able to capture an image of the suspect.

OPD urges anyone with information on this incident to contact OPD's Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

