COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus woman pleads not guilty to child molestation and sexual battery charges in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning.

Latarshia Leigh Anthony, 38, was arrested Saturday on outstanding warrants from the Columbus Special Victims Unit.

She was charged with felony child molestation and sexual battery.

Anthony remains in the Muscogee County Jail and her case has been bound over to Superior Court.

