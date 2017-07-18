Military members needed as extras in upcoming Clint Eastwood film

Tammy Smith Casting is looking for extras in the newest movie Clint Eastwood is working on.

The name of the movie is "15:17 to Paris," an American biographical drama, directed by Eastwood. It is based on the autobiography "The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes.The movie's plot revolves around American soldiers that discover a terrorist plot on a Paris-bound train.

The casting call specifically asks for military men and women between the ages of 18-30.

Department of Defense cardholders are preferred and you will need to bring a copy of a signed application for off-duty employment sign by your supervisor. You must be on leave or in off-duty to be in the film.

They begin filming at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins next month. Extras meals will be comped and they will be paid $125 for eight hours of work.

