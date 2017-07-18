Military members needed as extras in upcoming Clint Eastwood fil - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Military members needed as extras in upcoming Clint Eastwood film

By Ciara Council, Digital Content Intern
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Gateway Macon blog) (Source: Gateway Macon blog)
(Source: Gateway Macon blog) (Source: Gateway Macon blog)
WARNER ROBINS, GA (WTVM) -

Tammy Smith Casting is looking for extras in the newest movie Clint Eastwood is working on.

The name of the movie is "15:17 to Paris," an American biographical drama, directed by Eastwood. It is based on the autobiography "The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes.The movie's plot revolves around American soldiers that discover a terrorist plot on a Paris-bound train.

The casting call specifically asks for military men and women between the ages of 18-30.

Department of Defense cardholders are preferred and you will need to bring a copy of a signed application for off-duty employment sign by your supervisor. You must be on leave or in off-duty to be in the film.

They begin filming at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins next month. Extras meals will be comped and they will be paid $125 for eight hours of work.

For the breakdown of what is needed to apply, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly