CPD investigating rape on Cooper Creek Rd.

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a rape in the 7000 block of Cooper Creek Road.

The incident happened early Tuesday around 1 a.m. According to a report, police were called to Midtown Medical Center regarding a possible sexual assault.

This case is under investigation.

