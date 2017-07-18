Masters of Soul back to perform Motown's greatest hits

Phenix City Amphitheater will host the Masters of Soul this Saturday after many requests to bring them back.

Masters of Soul is a 10-person Motown review band that performs old hits like, "My Girl" by the Temptations and other songs that remind fans of the legendary performers that came out of Motown. The opening act is Jerald Dorset. He will take the stage at 8 p.m. but gates open at 7 p.m.

There will be food trucks and adult beverages available inside the amphitheater; outside food and drinks are prohibited.

Tickets are $10 at the gate. To order tickets online, click here. To learn more about the Masters of Soul and find out about more upcoming performances, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.