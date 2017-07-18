Donate to the WTVM Fan Club

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With temperatures rising in the summer there is a need to help families who don’t have or can’t afford air conditioning.

News Leader 9, located at 19090 Wynnton Rd., along with Forrest B. Johnson and Associates, located at 1332 Wynnton Rd. are collecting fans throughout the summer.

Fans will be collected until Sept. 24.

All donations will stay in our area through Valley Rescue Mission.

