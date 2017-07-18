Columbus woman charged with child cruelty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus woman facing serious charges Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 27-year-old Brineisha Gardner is in the Muscogee County Jail, charged with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

The details surrounding the incident are limited.

Investigators are expected to discuss the case further when Gardner makes her first appearance in Recorder's Court, which is scheduled for Thursday morning at 9.

