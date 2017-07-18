Soldiers from 14th Combat Support Hospital return from deployment

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Approximately 40 soldiers from the 14th Combat Support Hospital returned home Monday from a 9-month deployment to Kosovo.

The 14th CSH provided health service support in the form of curative care, preventive care, essential care, and evacuation to NATO forces operating within the area of operations.

Families and friends of the Soldiers welcomed them home at a small ceremony at Freedom Hall after their arrival.

The 14th CSH military medical professionals participated in peace keeping efforts and civil authority support of over 2,100 patients.

During the deployment, the 14th CSH synchronized and sustained medical care and training in partnership with a multinational battle group consisting of Kosovo, Yugoslavia, Germany, and U.S.

