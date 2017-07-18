Soldiers from 14th Combat Support Hospital return from deployment

Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
Academy Sports is making back-to-school shopping a little easier for some kids in East Alabama.More >>
Academy Sports is making back-to-school shopping a little easier for some kids in East Alabama.More >>
In what may be a first for Georgia, Columbus State University is partnering with the Muscogee County School District on a National Security Agency (NSA) grant to develop and implement a course in cybersecurity education specifically designed for middle school students.More >>
In what may be a first for Georgia, Columbus State University is partnering with the Muscogee County School District on a National Security Agency (NSA) grant to develop and implement a course in cybersecurity education specifically designed for middle school students.More >>
2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams makes a stop in the Fountain City Tuesday hosting a community forum.More >>
2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams makes a stop in the Fountain City Tuesday hosting a community forum.More >>
A luncheon was held Tuesday to recognize the graduates of the Beauty Beyond Boundaries Summer Program.More >>
A luncheon was held Tuesday to recognize the graduates of the Beauty Beyond Boundaries Summer Program.More >>
A recent article online about Goodwill is garnering attention all over social media. The article titled, 'What Happens to Your Goodwill Donations,' was posted on Facebook, causing some people to comment why they don't donate to Goodwill.More >>
A recent article online about Goodwill is garnering attention all over social media. The article titled, 'What Happens to Your Goodwill Donations,' was posted on Facebook, causing some people to comment why they don't donate to Goodwill.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A Northern Kentucky psychologist is providing perspective after police announced that the Colerain Township woman who said that she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left nine injured and one dead was not even pregnant.More >>
A Northern Kentucky psychologist is providing perspective after police announced that the Colerain Township woman who said that she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left nine injured and one dead was not even pregnant.More >>